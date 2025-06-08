Jared Leto faces sexual misconduct allegations from 9 women, actor denies claims

Actor Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. A recent report reveals that nine women have come forward alleging inappropriate behaviour from Leto, with some claims involving underage individuals. The women say this reflects a longstanding pattern of misconduct.

Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct

On Saturday, June 7, Air Mail published a story based on interviews with nine women. “It’s been an open secret for a long time,” one anonymous woman told the publication.

The allegations include Leto asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old girl, walking out of a room nude in front of a 17-year-old, and exposing himself and masturbating while placing an 18-year-old’s hand on him.

Accounts from women involved

Laura La Rue, a model who was 16 in 2008, said she met Leto at an animal rights event that year and began emailing him. She was later invited to his studio in April 2009, where she recalled him “flirting” with her.

Another woman said she was 16 when Leto approached her at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles and got her phone number. She described receiving a late-night call from him a few days later, during which he spoke in the “weirdest, grossest voice,” and she wasn’t sure if he was under the influence of drugs.

A different woman, who claims she was underage when she started texting Leto, alleged that during visits to his home, he asked her uncomfortable questions. She added that on one occasion when she was 18, “he suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating.”

Another woman remembered attending one of Leto’s parties in the 2000s when she was 18, stating she was “definitely not the youngest person there.”

In a statement toAir Mail, a representative for the actor expressly denied all allegations.