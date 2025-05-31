/'Used to really like me a lot': Trump may pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs BUT...

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 30) that he would consider a presidential pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has serious charges of sex trafficking. Talking at a press conference in the Oval Office, the US president, who has not followed the case around Diddy, said he would "certainly look at the facts." He did not confirm any action plan but added, “If I think somebody was mistreated.”

“It’s not a popularity contest. Whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me,” Trump added.

When a Fox News reporter asked Trump about his ties with Diddy and whether it would affect the potential pardon in his case, Trump said, “I know people are thinking about it. I know that they're thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking.”

“First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage,” the US president added.

“I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years” Trump said.

He then recalled when Diddy “used to really like me a lot,” but when “I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up.”

The US president also said that he read “some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

“You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right,” Trump claimed.

“I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country,” he added.

What’s the case against Diddy?

The singer is facing allegations of racketeering conspiracy under the RICO statute, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

If Diddy gets convicted, he could face a jail term for at least 15 years or even imprisonment for life.