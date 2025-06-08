/Sean Diddy Case: Rapper's legal team demands mistrial citing 'prosecutorial misconduct'

Disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs' sex trafficking scandal is going through lots of twists and turns. In the latest development, the rapper's legal team has requested a judge in his case to declare a mistrial and toss the whole matter.

Why Sean Diddy is citing prosecutorial misconduct for his sex-trafficking case?

According to several reports, defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian today to insist on his case, in which it has been alleged that federal prosecutors have presented false evidence related to allegations that Combs dangles Bryana Bongolan, a longtime friend of Combs' ex-girlfriend and witness Cassie Venture off a 17th-floor apartment balcony in Los Angeles in 2016.

In addition, Sean Diddy's lawyers have also accused Bongolan of perjury. Reportedly, Shapiro further wrote, "The government knew or should have known this testimony was perjured and that Ms. Bongolan could not possibly have been injured by Mr. Combs on a Los Angeles balcony in the early morning hours of September 26, or even the day before that".

All about Sean Diddy Combs' sex trafficking case

Sean Diddy Combs, one of the biggest names in the 1990s hip-hop scene, is facing serious allegations. The rapper's world came tumbling down when he was arrested in September 2024 under serious federal charges, accusing him of being allegedly involved in sex trafficking operations spanning over decades.

The charges that he has been accused of include: charges of rape, racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution. He has also been accused of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sex acts. Prosecutors have also alleged that the rapper had forced victims into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Combs, who had been known by names such as Puffy, Puff Daddy, and P Diddy, is facing serious allegations. If convicted, the global superstar could spend the rest of his life in prison. Since September, the mogul has been hit with even more lawsuits, which accuse him of drugging, rape and assault.