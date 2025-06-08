Clayface: Four actors are in the running for the lead in DCU's upcoming horror film

The DCU’s upcoming Clayface movie is currently in pre-production, and it seems DC Studios is eyeing four actors for the lead role. The movie is a body horror story, similar to the Oscar-nominated The Substance, and will serve as an origin story for one of Batman's most infamous villains.

Who is Clayface?

In the comics, Clayface has a few different origin stories, but DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed that the movie will follow the version from Batman: The Animated Series. In this take, struggling B-list actor Basil Karlo uses an experimental serum to change his appearance. However, his reliance on the serum leads to a complete transformation, turning him into the monstrous Clayface.

According to insider MTTSH, George MacKay, Tom Blythe, Jack O'Connell, and Leo Woodall are all auditioning for the role of Basil Karlo. The movie will be R-rated and directed by James Watkins, known for his work on horror films like Eden Lake and Speak No Evil.

Behind the scenes

The original script for Clayface was written by director Mike Flanagan, who was initially set to helm the project. However, he had to step away due to his commitments to the Exorcist franchise. That version of the script was scrapped, and Hossein Amini was brought on to write the new one. Amini is best known for penning the critically acclaimed 2011 film Drive.

Meanwhile, the DCU will kick off later this year with the release of James Gunn’s Superman. The film will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis and introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific.

Early box office projections for the film predict a strong opening weekend, with estimates ranging between $154–175 million in the US. If it meets expectations, it would mark the best opening for a Superman film to date.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.