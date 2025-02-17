The upcoming Clayface movie in the DC Universe has yet to secure a director. Currently, James Watkins appears to be the frontrunner for the project. He is best known for his work in horror films such as Speak No Evil, Eden Lake, and The Woman in Black.

James McAvoy not in the running

This has sparked speculation that actor James McAvoy is in the running to play Basil Karlo, the man who becomes Clayface. The rumours stem from the fact that Watkins and McAvoy recently worked together on the thriller Speak No Evil.

Fans were excited by the possibility, as McAvoy has delivered outstanding performances in villainous roles, particularly in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 psychological thriller Split.

However, according to MTTSH, a reliable source for inside scoops on major Hollywood projects, DC has not yet begun casting for the role. While this does not completely rule out McAvoy as a potential choice, fans will have to wait for official confirmation.

What we know so far

The film will be a body-horror origin story of Batman’s infamous villain, Clayface. It is expected to follow a similar tone to the recent critical and commercial hit The Substance. The movie has a reported budget of $40 million, with script written by filmmaker Mike Flanagan.

In the comics, Clayface is one of Batman’s most infamous foes, a shape-shifter whose body is composed of a clay-like substance. Once a celebrated actor, Basil Karlo began using an experimental serum to hide a severe facial injury. However, his addiction to the serum eventually transformed his entire body, turning him into the monstrous Clayface.

