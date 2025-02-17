The Telugu romantic thriller Thandel has crossed ₹100 crore ($12 million) globally, making it the first movie starring Naga Chaitanya to achieve this milestone. The actor’s previous highest-grossing solo hit was the 2019 film Majili.

Box Office Success

According to reports, the film has grossed ₹63.25 crore ($7.6 million) from the Indian market and ₹36.75 crore ($4.4 million) internationally. Thandel marks the second collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after their 2021 film Love Story.

Inspired by True Events

The movie is inspired by a real-life incident in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by the Pakistani government after they accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters in 2023. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with praise directed at Naga Chaitanya’s performance and its high production value.

Opening Day Collection

On its opening day, Thandel earned ₹10 crore ($1.2 million) from the Indian market. In the Telugu market alone, the film grossed ₹9.5 crore ($1.14 million), while it made ₹15 lakh ($18K) in Hindi and ₹5 lakh ($6K) in Tamil. This makes it the best opening-day collection for Naga Chaitanya.

The Crew

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya and Bloody Mary), Thandel marks his third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018). Shamdat Sainudeen handles the cinematography, Naveen Nooli edits, and Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

