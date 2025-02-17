Shakira complained of severe abdominal pain and had to be rushed to a hospital amid her planned schedule of concerts.

The singer has recently kickstarted her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. As a result of the abdominal issue, the singer had to postpone her scheduled concert in Peru.

Shakira to take a break amid abdominal pain

She shared the news of her hospital visit on Instagram. She said that she had to visit the emergency room on Saturday night and was still under medical care. She posted the same message on X and wrote, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitaliesd.”

Doctors advised her against performing, stating that she was not in good enough condition to take the stage.

Apologising for postponing the concert, Shakira wrote how upsetting the cabcellation was and how much she was looking forward to perform for her fans in Peru. She assured that she will be back and that her team and concert promoters were already working on a rescheduled date. "I love you all, and I appreciate your understanding," she added.

Shakira mentioned being hopeful of returning soon.

Shakira’s world tour

Shakira launched her tour on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro. This came shortly after winning a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. The South American leg of her tour runs until March 8 before she moves on to Mexico.