The first teaser for Madharasi, Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming action film with director AR Murugadoss, has finally been released. The movie marks the actor’s 25th film and is produced by N. V. Prasad under Sri Lakshmi Movies.

Teaser breakdown

The short teaser does not reveal much about the plot but showcases an intense car chase and a brief glimpse of the actor preparing to take on a group of armed men. It also highlights a few action sequences featuring his co-stars Vidyut Jammwal and Biju Menon.

Behind the scenes

AR Murugadoss initially planned to make the film in Hindi, but after those plans fell through, he approached Sivakarthikeyan for the project. Madharasi was first announced in 2023, and filming officially began on 14 February 2024 in Chennai. The movie entered post-production in July 2024 and reportedly has a budget of ₹200 crore ($24 million).

Cast and crew

The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Elamon, with editing by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad. Action choreography is overseen by Kevin Kumar, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Madharasi features an ensemble cast, including Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Box Office streak

Sivakarthikeyan had a successful run at the box office in 2024 with hits like the sci-fi comedy Ayalaan and Amaran, a biopic on Ashoka Chakra recipient Major Mukund Varadarajan. He hopes to continue his streak in 2025 with Madharasi.

Madharasi does not have an official release date.

