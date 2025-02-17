According to Daniel Richtman, a reliable source for Marvel news, the filming of Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed until April because the script is still being worked on. This is not uncommon for Marvel projects, as many have undergone script revisions before and even during filming.

Russo Brothers Return to Direct

The movie is being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Russo had spoken about their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying:

"Endgame was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end. We’re very close with Kevin and Lou [D’Esposito, Marvel Studios’ Co-President] and the entire Marvel team, and we’ve had conversations through the years. We’ve talked about a lot of ideas."

What We Know So Far About Doomsday

The movie will see the return of Robert Downey Jr., not as Iron Man but as the villainous Doctor Doom. It is rumoured that Doom will kill Kang the Conqueror and set up the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Downey has stated that his appearance as Doom will be a one-time event, making it unlikely that he will reprise the role in Secret Wars. Instead, he will likely help introduce a new threat for the Avengers to face. There are also rumours that Doomsday will focus on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four.

MCU Phase 6 Timeline

Avengers: Doomsday will be the second film in Phase 6 of the MCU, which will begin with Fantastic Four: First Steps, set for release on 25 July 2025.

The highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 1 May 2026.

