Despite negative reviews from critics, Captain America: Brave New World has defied early predictions, grossing over $192 million worldwide in its opening weekend. This makes it the third-highest-grossing movie of 2025.

Box Office Performance

According to a report by Deadline, the film collected $27.5 million from the US market on Saturday alone. This brings its global total to $192.4 million, far surpassing the predicted $100 million opening. This also gives the movie the second-best opening in the Captain America franchise, behind Captain America: Civil War (2016).

International Collections

Brave New World has performed well in key international markets, collecting $10.5 million in China, $8.5 million in the UK, $6.6 million in Mexico, $5.6 million in South Korea, $4.7 million in France, $3.8 million in Australia, $3.6 million in Brazil and Germany, and $3.1 million in Japan.

Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy after saving the life of newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. This marks Ford’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Time to keep up Danny.



Don't miss Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, now playing in theaters everywhere. Get tickets: https://t.co/cIiKY5FX3x pic.twitter.com/AGOvDoKsDv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 16, 2025

The film also serves as Sam Wilson’s big-screen debut as Captain America, after taking over the mantle from Steve Rogers following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The supporting cast

The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently running successfully worldwide.

