The normally reclusive Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson made a surprise appearance at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at Studio 8H in New York. The actor introduced his long-time friend and SNL alum Adam Sandler, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler!" The pair formed a friendship while working together on the 2003 comedy Anger Management.

Sandler responded warmly, saying, "Let's hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother," before performing his tribute to SNL’s rich history.

A star-studded celebration

The three-and-a-half-hour show was hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon and featured appearances from numerous singers, comedians, and celebrities. Icons such as Eddie Murphy, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, and Robert De Niro were present.

Lollipop - Lil Wayne and The Roots #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/1SR6owQ74s — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025

The event also included performances from renowned musicians such as Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, The Roots, Bad Bunny, and more.

Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter performed "Homeward Bound", Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard performed "Nothing Compares 2 U," and Lil Wayne and The Roots performed a medley, including "Uproar", "Lollipop", and "6 Foot 7 Foot".

In addition to musical acts, the show featured recreations of classic SNL sketches, celebrating the show's legendary impact on comedy.

