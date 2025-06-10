/Maxton Hall: Ahead of season 2 premiere, makers announce renewal of third part

Maxton Hall fans buckle up! Your favourites James Beaufort and Ruby will be coming on OTT. The makers of the popular romantic show have confirmed that it has been renewed for a third season.

Maxton Hall renewed for the third season?

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video shared an adorable video of the main leads on a video call and showcasing the script, which indicated directly that the third part of the popular romantic show is in the works. Along with the video, the caption read, "Maxton Hall calling...season 3 is happening".

Soon, the fans took to social media to express their excitement and one user wrote, "I cannot believe that, omg thank you Prime". Another user wrote, "Best news ever!! My heart is squealing". "Does this mean, this is the last time they are filming together?", wrote the third user.

Maxton Hall season 2: Plot, release date and more

A few days ago, the makers had released the teaser of Maxton Hall and fans couldn't keep calm. The teaser promises intense emotions and dramatic twists as Ruby and James continue to have feelings for each other yet face trials and tribulations. After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But, a stroke of fate in James' family changes everything and James himself of all people brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. But. she can't forget James, especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back".

The show will see key cast members returning to the show including Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby, Damian Hardung as James, and Sonja Weiber as Lydia Beaufort. In addition, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang, Runa Greiner as Ember Bell, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, and Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington will be making their appearance in the series.

Maxton Hall Season 2 will be returning for the second season on November 7, 2025.

The German Television series Maxton Hall is based on the 2018 novel titled Save Me by Mona Kasten. The first season premiered on May 9, 2024, and has become one of the most successful series ever.