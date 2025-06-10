Blake Lively breaks her silence as judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her: 'I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit'

Actress Blake Lively broke her silence as she celebrated a major legal victory in her legal case against Justin Baldoni. On Monday, a judge dismissed Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. In a post on her Instagram, Lovely said she had felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, adding that she will continue to stand for women's rights.

Blake Lively reacts

Soon after the judge dismissed Baldioni's lawsuit against her, Lively took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."



The 37-year-old star added, “I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story. There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organisations below for resources and information. With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”



Lively also shared a list of organisations for relevant resources and information along with her post, including California Employment Lawyers Association, Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, and Equal Rights Advocates.

Justin Baldoni’s suit dismissed



On Monday, It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni faced a major legal blow as a judge dismissed his countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, along with his defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. The court’s decision ends the director’s $650 million legal battle, accusing them of extortion and defamation.



Meanwhile, Blake Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, described the decision as a “total victory and a complete vindication“for the actress and others who "Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times”.



The ruling adds a twist to the much-publicised legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. While Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and later a social media smear campaign during the promotions of It Ends With Us, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, accusing the Hollywood stars of trying to destroy his reputation by accusing him of sexual harassment.



It Ends With Us featured Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead. The film was produced by Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, while Baldoni directed the film.

