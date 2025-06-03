/Blake Lively drops this major claim against Justin Baldoni amid legal drama

Nearly 6 months after she first filed a lawsuit against filmmaker-actor Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is seeking drop a major claim against him. Lively is dropping her claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress against Baldoni. According to reports, Blake requested to withdraw and dismiss her claims on June 2.



Twist in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case



The move comes after Justin’s legal team sought discovery that included her medical records in their efforts to defend the It Ends With Us director against her claim. Blake has claimed that she suffered “severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration and mental anguish”.



Justin’s team are now seeking to compel the actor to sign a HIPAA release for access to therapy notes and other relevant information.



Instead, the court filings claim that Lively decided to withdraw claims of emotional distress without prejudice.

“Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her claims,” read the filing.



Doing so means that Blake is refusing “to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress” and seeks to “maintain the right to re-file her (infliction of emotional distress claims) at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed… Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways”.



A press stunt?



Meanwhile, Blake’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the filing by Baldoni’s team “a press stunt” and noted that they are merely “streamlining and focusing” her case. The court will now need to decide whether to compel Blake to share the information on her mental health, which she has sought to avoid, or dismiss the two claims with or without prejudice.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni

The conflict began in December 2024, when Blake filed a sexual-harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging misconduct and a retaliatory smear campaign, which he has denied.



Baldoni countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicists in January, alleging extortion, defamation and more. Both cases are scheduled for trial in March 2026.