Published: May 16, 2025, 10:04 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 10:04 IST

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has submitted a signed affidavit to the court, doubling down on claims that Blake Lively's legal team threatened Taylor Swift to support Lively in her upcoming legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni.

According to a report by People, Freedman said in the new affidavit that Lively's legal team reached out to an attorney who represents Taylor Swift and threatened to release private text messages between Swift and Lively if the singer did not offer public support. Blake Lively and her team have denied the claims.

The actress's legal team released a statement regarding the allegations, saying that they “rely completely upon a source, no matter who it is, that doesn’t even claim to have witnessed the conversations that Freedman describes, making this triple-hearsay statement as unreliable as information reported from children in a game of telephone.”

“These claims remain completely untethered from reality. To be clear: The conversations as described did not happen, and we will hold Mr. Freedman accountable for his misconduct.”

The issue started when Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December, accusing him of “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behaviour on the sets of It Ends With Us, along with orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has strongly denied the allegations and, in January, filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

The trial between Lively and Baldoni is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with both sides preparing for what is expected to be a highly publicised legal battle.