Taylor Swift: Human remains found near American pop star's mansion, spark 'serial killer' connection
Published: May 16, 2025, 06:48 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:48 IST
Story highlights
India News | Entertainment | Authorities in Rhode Island have made a grim discovery near Taylor Swift's mansion, uncovering human remains, including a leg, which has raised alarm in the local community.
In a chilling discovery, human remains have been found near the mansion of American pop star Taylor Swift in Rhode Island. The discovery has sparked concern over a possible serial killer in the New England region. The police have recovered a human leg.
This is the 13th time a human body or its remains have been found in n Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts since the beginning of March, as per the Fox News. Now, there is a chatter on social media that there could be a serial killer hiding in the area.
This came after multiple reports that human remains were washing up on a beach on Everett Avenue in the upscale Watch Hill neighborhood. When police launched a search operation, they found what appeared to be a human leg bone less than half a mile from Swift’s oceanfront estate.