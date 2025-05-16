Published: May 16, 2025, 06:48 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:48 IST

Authorities in Rhode Island have made a grim discovery near Taylor Swift's mansion, uncovering human remains, including a leg, which has raised alarm in the local community.

In a chilling discovery, human remains have been found near the mansion of American pop star Taylor Swift in Rhode Island. The discovery has sparked concern over a possible serial killer in the New England region. The police have recovered a human leg.

This is the 13th time a human body or its remains have been found in n Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts since the beginning of March, as per the Fox News. Now, there is a chatter on social media that there could be a serial killer hiding in the area.

This came after multiple reports that human remains were washing up on a beach on Everett Avenue in the upscale Watch Hill neighborhood. When police launched a search operation, they found what appeared to be a human leg bone less than half a mile from Swift’s oceanfront estate.

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that -- especially not in Watch Hill," a local resident told NBC 10.

Five bodies have been found in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut and now three in Rhode Island. Two of the bodies were found in the small town of Taunton, Massachusetts.