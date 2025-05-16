Published: May 16, 2025, 06:14 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:14 IST

Pakistan is now mulling to shift the Pakistan Army, General Headquarters to the capital, Islamabad, sources told WION; this decision has come after India's precision strikes on Nur Khan airbase on May 10.

The headquarters is currently in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

This is a developing story; more to follow