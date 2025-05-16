Pakistan army may shift headquarters to Islamabad, after Indian strikes on Nur Khan airbase: Sources to WION
Published: May 16, 2025, 06:14 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:14 IST
Story highlights
Pakistan is now mulling to shift the Pakistan Army, General Headquarters to the capital, Islamabad, sources told WION; this decision has come after India's precision strikes on Nur Khan airbase on May 10. Pakistan
Pakistan is now mulling to shift the Pakistan Army, General Headquarters to the capital, Islamabad, sources told WION; this decision has come after India's precision strikes on Nur Khan airbase on May 10.
The headquarters is currently in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.