India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has reacted to Indian Army's firm response on Pakistan's attempt to attack bordering states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

"We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time. Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Hind Ki Sena," wrote Chopra on social media platform X.

"Entire country is with our forces," wrote Chopra in a separate post, on May 9, about three hours later the first post along with the war cry of Rashtriya Rifles regiment of the Indian Army which read, "Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, Raja Ramchandra Ki Jay."

जय हिन्द जय भारत जय हिन्द की सेना 🇮🇳 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 8, 2025

Late evening on Thursday (May 8), Pakistan launched drone and artillery attack on multiple locations in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. The Indian defence forces, in a swift reply, intercepted eight missiles targeted towards various locations in J&K. Indian armed forces also responded back to the attacks in various states as well.

In response, authorities enforced complete blackouts across several Indian cities.

Punjab’s cities including Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Mohali, were plunged into darkness as a security measure.

In Jammu and Kashmir, blackouts were enforced in Udhampur, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, and Samba. Sirens were heard blaring across these regions, signalling high alert.

In Rajasthan, cities like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Barmer also saw total blackouts.

News agency ANI reported that Bhuj, located in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, also experienced a full blackout.

Security beefed up in Delhi

Security was beefed up across the national capital. At India Gate, police asked civilians to vacate the area, and traffic was regulated around the war memorial.

As part of emergency protocols, the Delhi government issued a strict circular, putting civil services on full standby.

The circular read, “In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders.”