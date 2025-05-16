Published: May 16, 2025, 05:27 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 05:27 IST

A deal signed in Pakistan, days before the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, is under scrutiny for both in India and US over links of the Trump family and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's involvement.

The deal, between a privately-owned US cryptocurrency firm, World Liberty Financial, and Pakistan's Crypto Council, has seen a flurry of activity involving some very high-profile individuals. The US firm in question is linked with Trump's family, as per the report by Times of India (TOI).

The World Liberty Financial is a fintech enterprise and deals with cryptocurrency and blockchain investment. Trump's sons Eric and Donald Junior hold a major portion of the stake in the enterprise. Moreover, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is the owner of the 60 per cent of the company.

A team of high-profile executives of the US travelled from Washington to Islamabad to sign the deal. The team was led by the owner of the company Zachary Witkoff - who is the son of Trump's longtime business associate and now US' Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir had personally welcomed the team in Pakistan for a closed-door meeting. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the meeting.

After this, it is being speculated that the deal might have some relation to Pakistan's national security since Munir was part of the meeting.

As per the statement released by the US firm, the agreement permits Pakistan to integrate blockchain technology across Pakistan's financial institutions. The statement said that the aim of the deal was to enhance "financial inclusion and digital transformation" in Pakistan.