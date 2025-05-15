Published: May 15, 2025, 12:57 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 12:57 IST

Story highlights Blake Lively has denied recent claims by her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and his legal team that she intimidated Taylor Swift into supporting her.

Show Full Article

Blake Lively has denied recent claims by her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and his legal team that she intimidated Taylor Swift into supporting her against him in their upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2026. Swift, a long-time friend of Blake Lively, lent her voice for a cameo in the movie and was recently subpoenaed.

The issue started when Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December, accusing him of “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behaviour on set, along with orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has strongly denied the allegations and, in January, filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Lively's lawyer denied the claim, saying, “This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.”

Baldoni's lawyer had claimed that Blake Lively and her team had tried to coerce Taylor Swift into supporting her in the upcoming legal battle. Swift's team released a statement after videos of Justin Baldoni claiming that the singer was involved in the casting process started circulating online. Baldoni made the claims during the It Ends With Us promotional tour.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”