/Jessie J breaks down amid her Breast Cancer battle, shares health update

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 17:49 IST
Singer Jessie J on breast cancer diagnosis Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Singer Jessie J, who has recently been diagnosed with early-stage Breast Cancer broke down by sharing about the current ordeal on social media. She also revealed the main reason behind the instant mood shift during the tough time.

British Singer Jessie J who was recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer, broke down by sharing a series of posts on social media. She also shared what led to her instant mood shift.

Jessie J's latest health update amide Breast Cancer battle

It has been nearly a week since the singer had revealed about her health and will be undergoing surgery. In a series of Instagram stories, she revealed it is her hardest yet. In the first post, she wrote, "Honestly, had my worst day so far yesterday since my diagnosis and the busiest 3 months I have had in years. Work. Toddler. Cancer. Life etc had my mind. Panic attacks/tears/big fears/anger/overwhelm Bad. And you know what helped?".

Following this she wrote a few more stories in which she mentioned the rollercoaster life involving cancer. She further added, how eating a corn cob can instantly lift one's mood, and it's extremely difficult to cry or panic while eating one.

All about Jessie J

Jessie J rose to fame with her debut single Do It Like a Dude, which topped the charts. Her other single Price Tag, gained her international recognition which peaked in several countries. She then went on to deliver several hit songs that included Who You Are, Domino, Nobody's Perfect, Wild, Who's Laughing Now, I Want Love, Big White Room, Mamma Knows Best and My Superstar among others.

Born and brought up in London, she began her career on stage at the age of 11 with a role in the West End Musical Whistle Down the Wind.

