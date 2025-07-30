/Katy Perry spotted having dinner with Justin Trudeau weeks after announcing split from Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have sparked online curiosity after being spotted enjoying a cozy dinner in Montreal on Monday night. The duo was seen dining at an upscale restaurant on Monday night, weeks after Perry broke up with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

In a video that has been shared by TMZ, Katy appears to be in a deep conversation with Trudeau, leaning across the table. An eyewitness stated that the duo looked relaxed as they sipped their cocktails and tried multiple dishes.

The 40-year-old pop star stepped out the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, who seemed to have had a wonderful time together.

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a representative for the restaurant told PEOPLE. The representative also stated that the pair met the Chef of the restaurant and made their way to the kitchen after the meal to thank the staff personally.

"They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant,” said the representative.

A report in TMZ stated that the two even went for a stroll at a park nearby before heading to the upscale restaurant for dinner.

Photos clicked by the publication indicate that they were dressed casually. Trudeau was dressed in jeans a navy T-shirt, and a cap and was all smiles as he strolled down Montreal's Mount Royal Park with Katy. The singer was seen in jeans, a white top, white flats, and a sun hat that largely covered her face.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

Just a few weeks back, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split through a statement. As reported by People, Katy and Orlando will now "focus on co-parenting" as their "shared priority is" their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. Katy Perry and Orlando were together for nine years.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” said their representative in the statement.



The note further read, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect." The couple had announced their engagement in 2019.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau separated from his former wife Sophie in 2023 after being married for 18 years. The former couple share three kids together.