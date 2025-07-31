/Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Montreal show, romance rumours intensify

Katy Perry seems to have a new VIP fan. After being spotted having dinner earlier this week with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the pop star had a familiar face in the crowd during her Montreal concert on 30 July. Trudeau was seen enjoying Perry's ongoing LifeTime Tour at the Bell Centre, smiling widely as fans snapped pictures of him soaking up the performance.

Katy Perry's LifeTime tour in Canada

Katy Perry is currently on tour across Canada in support of her latest album, 143. She recently took the stage in Winnipeg and is set to perform next in Ottawa. Meanwhile, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been keeping a low profile since stepping down from office in January 2025.

Trudeau and Perry’s recent breakups

Trudeau and his former wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, ended their 18-year marriage in 2023. The two were childhood friends who got engaged in October 2004 and tied the knot in May 2005. They have three children together: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Katy Perry also recently went through a breakup, parting ways with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The pair began dating in 2016, briefly split in 2017, and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed their first child in 2020. Perry was previously married to actor and comedian Russell Brand.

What’s next for Perry and Trudeau?

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship. As for her tour, Perry is slated to perform in Detroit before returning to Canada for back-to-back shows in Toronto on 5 and 6 August. From there, she’ll continue the US leg of her LifeTime Tour with stops in Boston, New York, and Miami.

143 marks Perry’s seventh studio album, following 2020’s Smile. The album has made a notable impact, reaching number 63 on the US Billboard Hot 100, number 47 on the UK Singles Chart, and number 65 on the Billboard Global 200, ranking as her second-highest-charting album to date.

