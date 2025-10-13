/Netflix drops final Jurassic World: Chaos Theory trailer at New York Comic Con, release date inside

Fans of the Jurassic World franchise have reason to celebrate, the trailer for the fourth and final season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has officially been unveiled at the New York Comic Con. DreamWorks Animation and Netflix debuted the new footage during a special panel, offering a thrilling glimpse into the epic conclusion of the hit animated adventure.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Scott Kreamer joined cast members Sean Giambrone (Ben), Kausar Mohammed (Yaz), Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius), and Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn) for the event. The team reflected on the show’s journey so far, revisiting the intense third season and teasing what lies ahead for the beloved Nublar Six in their final chapter.

A world where dinosaurs rule again

Set six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous, Chaos Theory follows the Nublar Six as they struggle to survive in a world dominated by dinosaurs and humans who see them as threats. Reunited after a tragic turn of events, the group embarks on a global mission that uncovers a deadly conspiracy endangering both mankind and prehistoric life.

The trailer teases breathtaking action sequences, emotional reunions, and the return of fan-favourite dinosaur “Smoothie.” This time, the young survivors must navigate the perilous Biosyn Valley, facing human and dino threats alike in their final bid for survival.

A grand finale for a fan-favourite series

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the upcoming nine-episode season marks the culmination of a story that has evolved across nine seasons and two interconnected series. Created by executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory saga has expanded the franchise’s universe, blending youthful adventure with mature storytelling.

The voice cast also includes Darren Barnet (Kenji) and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), with guest appearances from Beatrice Granno as Gia, Adam Harrington as Dodgson, and Greg Chun as Dr. Wu. Behind the scenes, Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners, with Zesung Kang as supervising producer.

When and where to watch

The final season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will premiere November 20 on Netflix, concluding a saga that has captivated fans worldwide. With intense dinosaur encounters, heartfelt character arcs, and a mystery that threatens the balance between humans and prehistoric creatures, the final season promises to deliver an unforgettable sendoff.