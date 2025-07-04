All the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies ranked from best to worst

Jurassic World Rebirth has finally hit the big screen. The movie is the seventh entry in the iconic Hollywood franchise. So let us take a look at the earlier entries and how they stack from the best to the worst.
Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking blockbuster changed cinema forever with its stunning visual effects, thrilling story, and unforgettable sense of wonder.
This legacy sequel brought back excitement to the franchise, with dazzling set pieces and a fresh storyline that expanded on the original park’s legacy.
Spielberg’s darker, more action-packed sequel has its flaws but still delivers plenty of thrilling dinosaur moments and an iconic T. rex rampage through San Diego.
Though lighter on the story, this leaner third entry gave us memorable dinosaur sequences and a fast-paced rescue plot.
The franchise took a horror turn and had mixed results. It had some suspenseful sequences and bold ideas but ended up being very forgetful.
Despite bringing back the original trio, this final instalment felt overstuffed and underwhelming, trying to juggle too many plotlines and ending the saga on a lukewarm note.