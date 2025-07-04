All the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies ranked from best to worst

LOGIN
Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 22:39 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 22:39 IST

Jurassic World Rebirth has finally hit the big screen. The movie is the seventh entry in the iconic Hollywood franchise. So let us take a look at the earlier entries and how they stack from the best to the worst.
 

Ever since Jurassic Park roared onto the screen in 1993, the franchise has been a thrilling ride filled with spectacular dinosaurs, unforgettable characters, and intense action. Over nearly three decades, the series has evolved, sometimes for better, sometimes for worse. With the seventh movie now hitting the big screen, here’s how the previous entries ranked from best to worst

Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking blockbuster changed cinema forever with its stunning visual effects, thrilling story, and unforgettable sense of wonder.

Jurassic World
Jurassic World

This legacy sequel brought back excitement to the franchise, with dazzling set pieces and a fresh storyline that expanded on the original park’s legacy.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Spielberg’s darker, more action-packed sequel has its flaws but still delivers plenty of thrilling dinosaur moments and an iconic T. rex rampage through San Diego.

Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park III

Though lighter on the story, this leaner third entry gave us memorable dinosaur sequences and a fast-paced rescue plot.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The franchise took a horror turn and had mixed results. It had some suspenseful sequences and bold ideas but ended up being very forgetful.

Jurassic World Dominion
Jurassic World Dominion

Despite bringing back the original trio, this final instalment felt overstuffed and underwhelming, trying to juggle too many plotlines and ending the saga on a lukewarm note.

