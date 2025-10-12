/Jumanji Universe to get bigger? Know the filming status, cast and more

The cult classic Jumanji, which has changed ever since the first movie was released in cinemas in 1995, might be getting bigger. The franchise with the feature of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be having something new, as per reports. Now, in the latest development, the reports suggest that soon the next installment will be in the works. Let's dig deeper into the details.

What do we know about the upcoming Jumanji installment?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jumanji is headed towards the production stage in Los Angeles in November this year. As per the report, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan will be returning to star in the film. Reportedly, it will be directed by Jake Kasdan.

In addition to the report, it is reported that the film will have an addition of another star, ie, Brittany O'Grady, who is best known for being part of the first season of Mike White's HBO series, The White Lotus. Reportedly, it is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

Report suggest that Burn Gorman will also be the new face in the upcoming film. He is best known for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan are producing the project.

All about Jumanji

Jumanji was rephrased and made more updated and tech-savvy when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became the second mainline installment in the Jumanji film series, followed by Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and Bobby Cannavale.