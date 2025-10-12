/Why Diane Keaton sold her $29M home despite a $100M fortune

Hollywood icon Diane Keaton, known for her legendary roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather, and Father of the Bride, passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79. Just months before her death, the Oscar-winning actress made a surprising decision that left fans stunned: she put her beloved Los Angeles “dream home” on the market for a staggering $29 million.

Diane Keaton’s $100 million fortune

While Keaton’s acting career spanned more than five decades, her net worth, estimated at around $100 million, wasn’t just the result of box office hits. Beyond the silver screen, she had built a quiet real estate empire in Los Angeles, restoring and reselling historic mansions with unmatched creativity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Born to a real estate agent father, Keaton’s passion for architecture and design started young. Over the years, she flipped multiple multimillion-dollar properties across California, often doubling her investments. Among her famous deals was a Spanish Colonial Revival mansion sold to Madonna for $6.5 million and another Beverly Hills home sold to producer Ryan Murphy for $10 million. Her unique aesthetic earned her a place in Architectural Digest and inspired her design book, The House That Pinterest Built.

Why she listed her “forever home” for sale

In March 2025, Keaton quietly listed her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Brentwood estate for $29 million, shocking many who remembered her calling it her “forever home.” According to People reports, the sale came as her health began to deteriorate rapidly, though she kept the situation intensely private.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” said the report. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

Those close to Keaton revealed that in her final months, she withdrew from public life, stopped her daily neighborhood walks with her dog, and spent her time surrounded only by family. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of her condition.

A home that reflected her soul

Keaton bought the Brentwood property in 2009 for $4.7 million and spent eight years rebuilding it into a masterpiece that showcased her love for minimalism and classic design. The home, crafted with burnt-red brick, reclaimed wood, and warm concrete, was the ultimate expression of her style.

In The House That Pinterest Built, she revealed that her inspiration came from the children’s fable The Three Little Pigs: “The third pig’s indestructible home was made of bricks. I knew I was going to live in a brick house when I grew up.”

Her decision to part with that very home, months before her death, now feels like a poignant closing chapter, a symbolic farewell from a woman who had spent her life designing and redefining beauty, both on and off-screen.

To the world, Diane Keaton was a cinematic trailblazer, an actress who redefined women’s roles in Hollywood and inspired generations. To those who knew her personally, she was an architect of her own destiny.