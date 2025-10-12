/Diane Keaton-Woody Allen: A complicated friendship that endured controversies, breakups and more

Diane Keaton remained a true and loyal friend to filmmaker Woody Allen throughout her life. The controversial director, who was accussed of child molestation during the #MeToo Movement, knew he always had friend Diane's back. The actress dated the director in the 1960s.
Diane Keaton, the iconic actress who featured in films like Annie Hall, ___ is dead. Her ex boyfriend and controversial filmmaker Woody Allen reportedly is reportedly ‘distraught’ over the news of Keaton’s death.
Keaton died in California at the age of 79. She had been unwell for a while. Allen, 89, reportedly wasn’t aware of her rapid decline in health in the months leading up to her death.
A source close to the director said, “He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset. It makes him think of his own mortality. He was surprised."
Perhaps one of the longest friendships that Hollywood has seen, Diane Keaton and Woody Allen collaborated on several projects, dated briefly and remained friends for decades.
Allen and Keaton dated in 1969, when she starred in his Broadway show ‘Play It Again, Sam.’ While the relationship lasted only a few years, the two remained friends and worked in multiple projects together, including the 1979 film Annie Hall, for which Keaton won an Oscar for Best Actress. Keaton played the titular character in a comedy classic.
For years, most felt that Annie Hall was based on Allen and Keaton’s relationship. However, Keaton had told The New York Times, "It's not true, but there are elements of truth in it." Speaking with PEOPLE in 1975, Allen gushed over his leading lady, calling Keaton "one of the greatest natural comediennes I've ever seen."
Following their Annie Hall success, Keaton would work with Allen again in 1978’s Interiors, 1979’s Manhattan and 1993’s Manhattan Murder Mystery.
The actress stood by the filmmaker in 2018 when he was repeatedly accused of child molestation by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow. The accusations came to light during the #MeToo Movement.
“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote on Twitter, now X. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.”
The actress was also supportive of the filmmaker when he had an affair with his ex-wife Mia Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn, and ended his relationship with Mia. Allen and Previn eventually got married in 1997.
“She didn’t believe that any problems overshadowed the important work that he did and the work they did together,” the source told People. “So she always stood by him. He was always grateful for that. So he always felt close.” The pair, in the later years, stayed in touch through phone calls. Every time Diane spoke in Allen’s defence, the filmmaker would reach out to her.
Allen publicly supported Keaton as well. He made a rare appearance at the 45th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in 2017 to honour her.
“The minute I met her, she was a great, great inspiration to me,” Allen said on stage before introducing her. “Much of what I’ve accomplished in my life I owe, for sure, to her. Seeing life through her eyes.”
“She really is astonishing,” he added. “This is a woman who is great at everything she does.”