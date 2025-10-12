/Diane Keaton-Woody Allen: A complicated friendship that endured controversies, breakups and more

Diane Keaton, the iconic actress who featured in films like Annie Hall, ___ is dead. Her ex boyfriend and controversial filmmaker Woody Allen reportedly is reportedly ‘distraught’ over the news of Keaton’s death.

Keaton died in California at the age of 79. She had been unwell for a while. Allen, 89, reportedly wasn’t aware of her rapid decline in health in the months leading up to her death.

A source close to the director said, “He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset. It makes him think of his own mortality. He was surprised."