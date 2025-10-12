/Hollywood icon Diane Keaton, star of ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 79

Actress Diane Keaton, best known for her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall and as Kay Adams in The Godfather films, has died at 79 in California, her family said Saturday (Oct 11). A spokesperson confirmed her death to People magazine, saying the family has requested privacy. No cause of death was immediately released.

Diane Keaton: An award-winning actress

Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for Annie Hall, directed by Woody Allen — a role that made her one of Hollywood’s most distinctive and beloved stars. The film also won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Over her five-decade career, Keaton worked on eight films with Allen, including Play It Again, Sam and Manhattan. She also played opposite Al Pacino in The Godfather trilogy, portraying Michael Corleone’s wife, Kay.

Keaton’s versatility shone through in comedies like Father of the Bride (1991) and later hits such as Something’s Gotta Give (2003), Book Club (2018), and Poms (2019). The American Film Institute honoured her with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, calling her “unconventional, iconoclastic, and left-of-center.”

Tributes pour in

“Some actors play emotions. Diane Keaton lived inside them,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a tribute. Tributes also poured in from co-stars and friends. Bette Midler, who appeared alongside Keaton in The First Wives Club, called her a “complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was...oh, la, lala!.” Goldie Hawn added that Keaton “left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination.”

Actress Andie MacDowell, who starred in Keaton-directed film "Unstrung Hero" (1995) said, "I feel so lucky to have spent any time with this marvellous woman, and I'm heartbroken that she is gone".

Keaton was also known for her trademark menswear-inspired style — wide-brimmed hats, loose ties, and layered suits — which became a cultural statement after Annie Hall.

A legacy