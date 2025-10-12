/Diane Keaton’s 7 iconic movies that made her a Hollywood legend

Diane Keaton’s career was a masterclass in authenticity; she never played a woman who didn’t think for herself. Whether in epic dramas or romantic comedies, she redefined what it meant to be a female lead.
Hollywood lost one of its most enduring and beloved stars on October 11, 2025. Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress known for her intelligence, wit, and singular style, passed away at the age of 79. From redefining the modern romantic comedy to holding her own in cinema’s greatest crime epics, Keaton’s legacy is written across some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. Here’s a look back at some of the best Diane Keaton movies that capture the range and brilliance of this late Hollywood legend.
Keaton’s role as Kay Adams in The Godfather marked her entry into cinematic greatness. Playing the innocent outsider who marries into the powerful Corleone family, Keaton brought both moral clarity and quiet anguish to the film’s emotional core. Her transformation, from a woman in love to one disillusioned by corruption, mirrored the tragedy of Michael Corleone’s fall.
Returning as Kay, Keaton delivered one of her most haunting performances in this Oscar-winning sequel. No longer the naive wife, Kay becomes the film’s emotional conscience, the one person who dares to confront Michael’s moral decay. Her heartbreaking final confrontation with Al Pacino remains one of the most powerful scenes in cinematic history.
The film that made Diane Keaton a household name. Annie Hall not only won her the Oscar for Best Actress but also redefined the romantic comedy genre. With her natural charm, wit, and signature menswear-inspired style, Keaton created a character so distinct that “Annie Hall” became shorthand for a generation’s idea of quirky, intelligent love. Her effortless chemistry with Woody Allen turned neurotic humour into an art form, and her “La-di-da” remains one of cinema’s most quoted lines.
In Manhattan, Keaton plays Mary Wilkie, an anxious intellectual whose self-doubt and rapid-fire wit make her irresistibly real. Shot in black and white and scored with Gershwin’s timeless music, the film is a love letter to New York, and Keaton is its heart. She perfectly balances sharp humour with emotional vulnerability, portraying the contradictions of modern relationships with authenticity that few could match.
Before Annie Hall, there was Play It Again, Sam: the film that established Keaton’s sparkling on-screen rapport with Woody Allen. Adapted from Allen’s play, this charming romantic comedy follows a film critic obsessed with Casablanca and his clumsy attempts at love. Keaton’s portrayal of Linda, the best friend who becomes something more, blends warmth, humour, and sophistication.
Reuniting with Allen two decades after Annie Hall, Keaton shines as Carol, a curious housewife turned amateur detective. Her energy and comedic precision drive this playful mystery, filled with snappy dialogue and sharp timing. Whether chasing clues or sparring with her co-stars, Keaton’s performance is pure joy.
Keaton earned her fourth Oscar nomination for Something’s Gotta Give, proving that romance doesn’t end at 50. As playwright Erica Barry, she delivered one of her most heartfelt performances, equal parts funny, vulnerable, and fiercely independent. Opposite Jack Nicholson, she created one of the most mature love stories in modern cinema.