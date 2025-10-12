/Diane Keaton’s 7 iconic movies that made her a Hollywood legend

Hollywood lost one of its most enduring and beloved stars on October 11, 2025. Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress known for her intelligence, wit, and singular style, passed away at the age of 79. From redefining the modern romantic comedy to holding her own in cinema’s greatest crime epics, Keaton’s legacy is written across some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. Here’s a look back at some of the best Diane Keaton movies that capture the range and brilliance of this late Hollywood legend.