/Shooting Stars actress Kim Yoon Hye to tie the knot, agency issue statement

South Korean actress Kim Yoon Hye, who has appeared in K-dramas including Love Scout and Shooting Stars, among others, is all set to tie the knot soon. The actress's agency even issued a statement. However, the mystery of her fiancé has left fans more curious, and they are asking her to reveal it. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Kim Yoon Hye's agency issues a statement about her marriage

Kim Yoon Hye's agency, J Wide Company, shared in an official statement. They stated, "Hello. This is J, WIDE-COMPANY. We have some happy news to announce regarding actress Kim Yoon Hye. Actress Kim Yoon Hye has met a precious person with whom she plans to spend the rest of her life as a partner, and on October 25, they will be tying the knot."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The statement further read, "Out of consideration for the non-celebrity groom-to-be and both families, the wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul. We ask for your generous understanding regarding the fact that we cannot provide further details about the wedding. We would like to sincerely thank the many people who have always given actress Kim Yoon Hye their unchanging love, and we ask that you give Kim Yoon Hye your warm blessings and support as she faces a new start. Kim Yoon Hye plans to continue to show you good things as an actress through a wide variety of projects. Thank you."

Soon fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Whaaat, it's real." Another user wrote, "Congratulations." “Congratulations to her; wishing much happiness,” wrote the third user.

Also Read: Veteran actor Annu Kapoor under fire for remarks on Tamannaah Bhatia

All about Kim Yoon Hye

Kim first appeared on a 2002 magazine cover of Vogue Girl Korea and also modelled for MTV Asia in 2005 before starring in several music videos. She made her acting debut under the stage name Woori, which means "us" in Korean, making it difficult for her name to be searched on internet portals.