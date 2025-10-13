/Typhoon Family review: Lee Jun Ho's k-drama is perfect balance of humour and sadness

South Korean actor and idol Lee Jun Ho, who made everyone swoon with his charm in the previous drama King The Land alongside Im Yoon Ah, is back with another show titled Typhoon Family. The historical drama premiered on streaming giant Netflix globally. The show introduces us to how struggles are being faced by a young CEO and the employees, and how they will overcome them will be shown in due course, probably. Let's delve into knowing about the first two episodes, which were released.

Recap of the first two episodes of Typhoon Family

In the first episode of the show, we were introduced to Typhoon Trading, which is a successful local

trading company in South Korea, filmed for a TV segment. Then it pans to the office's employees, including the founder of the office, Kang Jin-young. Then, on the other hand, a 26-year-old Kang Tae-poong is having a blast with his friends in a nightclub, decked up in a leather jacket and an Armani shirt.

During his fun in the club with friends, he has a brief encounter with a woman named Yu-rim and a man named Pyeong Hyun-jun. Then all chaos is set loose after breaking into a fight. In the final scene of the first episode, Tae-poong's life is in shambles after the sudden death of his father. Post this, it begins his struggle of battle amid a national economic crisis, when South Korea had appealed to the IMF for a bailout. To save his family business from collapsing, he steps up his game.

The personality of Tae-poong changes from a carefree guy to a more mature and responsible leader post his father's death. With a financial storm looming around, he starts navigating in the business with support from Mi-seon and the employees in the office, ie, Typhoon Trading.

Is the show worth watching?

In my personal opinion, of course, everyone should give it a try and watch this drama, as it resonates somewhere. It is because of the struggles and challenges one faces when an individual wants to make it big in the world. Lee Jun Ho's acting skills have grown with every drama, and the versatility he has shown is brilliant. There is a sharp difference in his acting compared to his previous K-drama, King The Land. With more episodes, we will be seeing a peeling of his character coming out one by one.

Kim Min Ha, who is playing the role of Oh Mi-seon, is a brilliant actress as well. Her character portrayal is relatable.

Coming to the chemistry between the duo is very natural. The pulling at your heart with raw emotion performance has been portrayed flawlessly and looks realistic. Their chemistry is undeniable and, in many ways, is meaningful to the audience.

All about Typhoon Family

The South Korean television series is written by Jang Hyun-sook, directed by Lee Na-jeong and Kim Dong-hwi, and stars Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ha. It premiered on tvN and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 (KST). It can also be streamed globally on Netflix.