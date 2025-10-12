/BLACKPINK Rose's comments involving Bruno Mars criticised by netizens: 'If obsessed was a person'

Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK member Rose's song APT, which was released in 2024, made everyone go into a frenzy. With the duo attending award shows and performing together, many were left in awe of the bond they share and the perfect delivery of the song. However, a few netizens are now criticizing the South Korean singer for bringing up Bruno's name every time. Let's delve into what exactly she says and the reaction of netizens.

What was the statement of Rose that led to criticism by netizens?

In a interview with Rose, she was asked if she could tell a story about her and Bruno Mars that no one else knows. The singer quickly replied, "and Bruno… Oh my gosh… I don’t know if I'm allowed to say this, but I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot. But we made up on set, so it was alright. Oh my god, he’s going to kill me… Let’s not fight; let’s be friends.”

Post this, her comments sparked disappointment, and one user wrote, "If obsessed was a person, I think it would be you." Another user wrote, "Obsessed".

All about APT

The song was written and composed by various contributors, including Rosé and Mars, and includes elements from the 1982 tune "Mickey" by Toni Basil. It is an up-tempo pop, pop-rock, pop-punk, and new wave track, featuring indie rock and electropop influences. Inspired by a South Korean drinking game, the song's chorus is built around the game's rhythmic chant of apateu.