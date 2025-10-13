/Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel to collaborate with Anand Deverakonda for Takshakudu, makers reveal poster

Actress Nitanshi Goel, who made everyone fall in love with her performance in the Oscar-nominated Laapataa Ladies, will be collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand Deverakonda, for a film titled Takshakudu. The makers have even unveiled the poster of the film on social media, and fans are already eagerly waiting for more updates on it.

Poster of the film Takshakudu; fans' reaction to it

The Telugu project titled Takshakudu was announced by the streaming giant Netflix, along with the first-look poster on social media platforms. Along with the poster, the caption read, "It began with Atyasa, and Prateekaram will follow. Watch Takshakudu, coming soon, only on Netflix". The poster showcased Anand Deverakonda wielding a gun, which has been engulfed in flames.

Soon after the announcement was made, netizens flooded the comment section of the post. One user wrote, "Superb, waiting." Another user wrote, “Great, this is looking lit!”

All about Anand Deverakonda and Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel is best known for her leading role in the comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies in 2024, which won her the IIFA Award for Best Actress. Goel made her Bollywood lead debut in 2024 with the film Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Anand Deverakonda was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, to Govardhan Rao and his wife, Madhavi. Govardhan Rao was a television show director, while Madhavi was a soft-skills tutor. His brother Vijay Deverakonda is also an actor in Telugu films.