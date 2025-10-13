Chinese actor Yu Menglong's untimely death at the age of 37 has been grabbing the attention of netizens worldwide as suspicions of something more than natural death are growing. The conspiracy theories with several twists and turns are growing each day. Now, in the latest turn of events, actress Yang Mi, who had starred alongside the late actor, had once tried to sign him into her own agency, as per a report, but it couldn't work out. Let's delve deeper into the details.

Why was Yu Menglong not able to leave his agency? Why did Yang Mi fail to take him in?

According to a report by Vision Times, Yu Menglong's management company, Tianyu Media, refused to release him from the contract, which imposed strict clauses that left him professionally trapped.

Yang Mi's agency, Jiaxing Media, was reportedly eager to bring Yu Menglong on board and wanted to groom him for his talents alongside rising stars Dilraba Dilmurat and Zhang Binbin. However, after the success of Eternal Love, Yang Mi's agency tried to make an attempt to bring in the actor but was only reverted back with the answer, 'Wait'.

Reportedly, Tianyu Media refused, allegedly invoking a “priority renewal clause” buried in Yu’s original 2013 contract, which effectively bound him to the company.

Yu Menglong's death: Money laundering, actress Sun Li's protest, and more

As per the report of Vision Times, a hacker collective has obtained money-laundering contracts worth 20 billion yuan tied to CCP elites, along with an audio confession from a suspected killer. The report suggests that it plans to translate the files into 56 languages and release them worldwide, which is also threatening to reveal the party's darkest secrets.

Moreover, information in another report from Sound of Hope suggests that Yu Menglong had obtained an important clue before his death, involving certain high-level entertainment companies in international arms trading and money-laundering operations. Reportedly, the data, lists, and fund flows

Yu mentioned during his live streams that he might have directly threatened the stability of a black-money empire, which is rumoured to be led by a certain family.