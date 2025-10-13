/Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party 2025: Kareena steals the spotlight, Tara and Veer make it official

Mumbai glittered brighter than ever on Sunday night as ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra opened his home for his much-anticipated pre-Diwali celebration. The annual bash, known for blending glamour and Bollywood charm, once again drew the industry’s biggest names, from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar to Tara Sutaria and Hema Malini, all dressed to impress in their festive best.

A night of stars with style

Setting the tone for the festive season, Manish’s residence turned into a runway of ethnic opulence. Kareena Kapoor Khan was the undeniable showstopper of the night, stunning in an ivory mirror-work Anarkali that perfectly embodied understated luxury. With her hair tied in a sleek bun and statement jhumkas completing the look, Kareena reaffirmed her status as Bollywood’s timeless fashion icon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Karan Johar kept it effortlessly elegant in a classic black designer kurta that fused traditional aesthetics with a modern edge. Tiger Shroff followed suit in a black embellished kurta paired with matching pants, while Sidharth Malhotra impressed in an intricately embroidered outfit, greeting guests with his signature charm.

Rekha, Hema, and other evergreen divas

Adding to the evening’s elegance, Hema Malini graced the occasion in a pink saree with a chic silver cape, blending vintage grace with contemporary flair. The ever-regal Rekha stayed true to her signature style in a golden Kanjivaram saree paired with temple jewellery.

Urmila Matondkar shimmered in a silver saree paired with a corset blouse, channeling old-school Bollywood glamour, while Nushrratt Bharuccha turned heads in a striking fish-cut lehenga.

Bollywood couples steal the spotlight

The night also belonged to Bollywood’s most loved duos. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza radiated warmth and charm, with Riteish in crisp white and Genelia glowing in an olive-green saree. The couple shared adorable moments on the red carpet, setting “couple goals” for fans.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their red-carpet debut as a couple, walking hand-in-hand and confirming long-standing rumours about their relationship. Their chemistry was one of the evening’s highlights.

The who's who of Bollywood in attendance

From Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Vaani Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan, the star turnout was a sight to behold. Sara dazzled in a coral-pink lehenga adorned with intricate silver embroidery, while Suhana stunned in a royal purple saree with golden detailing, exuding effortless grace.

Also spotted were Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Varma, Lakshya Lalwani, Sonam Bajwa, Orry, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, each adding their flair to the festive vibe. The bash even saw a heartwarming reunion between Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, the Soldier co-stars sharing a warm moment on the red carpet.

From dazzling couture to candid celebrity interactions, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party was the perfect mix of nostalgia, style, and celebration.