Soha Ali Khan on interfaith marriages, backlash on Saif and Kareena wedding: 'There’s going to be lots of haters'

Interfaith marriages are common in Saif Ali Khan's household. His father and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore tied the knot in the 1960s. Decades later, Saif and Kareena Kapoor got hitched, then Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Khemu after being in a long relationship with him.

While interfaith marriages may be normal at Khan's home, they haven’t garnered much appreciation from the conservative part of society, who were quick to slam their decisions. Years after Kareena and Saif's wedding, and her and Kunal's wedding, Soha Ali Khan revealed how people had reacted to the interfaith marriages.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soha Ali Khan on interfaith marriages

Speaking with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha said that there are going to be lots of haters, there are going to be lots of voices. She was asked about interfaith marriage and whether the backlash had affected her.

“I don’t think it got to me because I feel like, as long as the people who I love and who I care about and I respect are on the same page as me, it’s okay. There’s going to be lots of haters, there’s going to be lots of voices, and that’s also okay,'' she said.

Khan recalled, “Even when Kareena and bhai got married, there were lots of strange things – Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi, all kinds of weird headlines were being made as well. You know, ‘You took one of ours, now we will take one of yours’."

Explaining further, she said, “There’s going to be lots of haters, there’s going to be lots of voices, and that’s also okay. I am fine with everyone having an opinion, and that’s all fine. So I think these things like… interfaith marriage, even when Kunal and I got married…"

Sharmila Tagore has also talked about the challenges she and her late husband faced during their interfaith marriage in the 1960s. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, the veteran actress revealed that they got threats. Much similar to Sharmila's case, Saif once revealed that Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, received threat letters over the interfaith union. The star couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in October 2012.