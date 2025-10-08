/Chandni Bar Returns in legal trouble after Madhur Bhandarkar’s complaint over title ownership

In a fresh controversy shaking Bollywood’s creative corridors, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has filed an official complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) against the makers of Chandni Bar Returns for what he terms as the unauthorised use of his film’s title.

According to reports, Bhandarkar has objected to producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl using the title Chandni Bar, which he claims is a registered property of his production house, Bhandarkar Entertainment, for their upcoming project. The original Chandni Bar, directed by Bhandarkar in 2001, starred Tabu in a National Award-winning performance and remains one of Indian cinema’s most hard-hitting portrayals of Mumbai’s underbelly.

IMPPA steps in after the complaint

Following the complaint, IMPPA issued a formal notice to the makers of Chandni Bar Returns, instructing them to immediately stop using the title without authorisation.

The letter reportedly states, “We have received a complaint from our member, M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment, that your company is using their registered title ‘Chandni Bar’ for a sequel titled ‘Chandni Bar Returns’ without obtaining the requisite authorisation or consent.”

It further warns that any continued use of the title could invite appropriate legal action, reinforcing that “Chandni Bar” remains a registered property of Bhandarkar Entertainment.

Producers respond, claim legal rights

In response to Bhandarkar’s allegations, Sandeep Singh’s Legend Studios released a statement asserting that the production house holds the legal rights to the title. The studio claims to have acquired these rights from the original producers of Chandni Bar, represented by the late R. Mohan’s wife, Lata Mohan Iyer, who is listed as the official proprietor in the Government of India’s Trademark Registry.

Co-producer Vishal Gurnani clarified, “Legend Studios has acquired the option rights from the original producers, who are the rightful owners of the registered trademark and IP of Chandni Bar (2001). Our IP lawyers are handling the matter to validate our legal rights and respond to the association.”

The studio has even shared a trademark certificate (Application No. 1662053, Class 41) listing Lata Mohan Iyer as proprietor, aiming to substantiate their claim.

About ‘Chandni Bar Returns’

The upcoming sequel is reportedly being reimagined for a modern audience, retaining the original’s gritty tone while exploring contemporary issues in Mumbai’s nightlife. Though the cast has not been confirmed, reports suggest that Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, and Tripti Dimri are among the top contenders for the lead role.

Speculations are also rife that Tabu may reprise her iconic role as Mumtaz Sawant, which earned her a National Award two decades ago. As per Times Now report, “The producers are eager to have Tabu back as her presence adds authenticity and emotional depth to the sequel.”

What’s next

While the IMPPA has advised the Chandni Bar Returns team to halt all promotional use of the title until the dispute is resolved, Legend Studios maintains that production will continue as planned. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is tentatively slated for a December 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar, currently working on his upcoming project The Wives starring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and Shalini Passi, has not issued any public statement beyond the official complaint.