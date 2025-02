Saudi Film Nights debuted in India, showcasing a curated selection of Saudi films in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. This initiative, a collaboration between The Saudi Film Commission and the National Film Development Corporation, aimed to bridge cultural gaps and highlight the Kingdom's diverse film industry. Acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Sohayb Godus, and other esteemed guests inaugurated the Delhi edition of the event. This exclusive showcase offered a glimpse into Saudi Arabia's rich cinematic heritage.