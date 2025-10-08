Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is no more. The singer, who is known for popular songs Kangani, Kamla and Sardaari, passed away at the age of 35 on Oct 8, 2025, weeks after his tragic bike incident.

Jawanda sustained serious injuries following a bike accident on September 27 in Himachal Pradesh and was admitted to the hospital, where he has been fighting for his life for the past 11 days.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies

Rajvir sustained serious injuries to his head and spine following a severe road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, while he was travelling to Shimla in Solan district. Jawanda reportedly met with the accident when his bike collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road. He was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors revealed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Later, he was shifted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, where he was placed on life support. In the first statement, the hospital said that his condition was “extremely critical.”

Tributes pour in for Rajvir Jawanda

Soon after the news of Rajvir's passing away surfaced, tributes started pouring in.

Politician Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote in a post on X,''Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir jaivanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP''

Actress Neeru Bajwa pays tribute to the singer.