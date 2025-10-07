Kantara makers urge not to imitate or mimic Daiva characters: 'Such acts...deeply hurt the sentiments'

Actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is making the news for all good reasons. The mythological drama is earning rave reviews from across the world from critics and audiences alike.

Shetty's film told the world about the deeply rooted ritual of Bhoota Kola, observed by Tulu-speaking people in coastal Karnataka. Three years after the first film, the prequel to the movie is again making noise over how the movie has taken people to the mythological world of deities - Panjurli and Guliga Daiva. As the movie continues to earn rave reviews, several fans can be seen dressed up as Bhoota Kola and entering the theatres. Some were even seen performing the folk dance outside the theatres on the road.

Kantara makers urge not to imitate or mimic Daiva characters

On Tue (Oct 7), Hombale Films issued an official statement, urging people to stop imitating the Daiva characters, saying such acts can deeply hurt religious sentiments.

“To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas. We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings (sic),” they wrote.

Pointing out the people performing these acts, the production house urged the public to stop imitating, mimicking, and trivialising the Daiva personas, saying that it would deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community.

Apart from Shetty, the movie stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

''Hombale Films therefore makes a strong and sincere appeal to the public and audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivialising the Daiva personas—whether in cinema halls or in public places. The sacred nature of Dhaivaradhane must always be upheld. We urge all citizens to recognize the spiritual importance of these portrayals and act responsibly, ensuring that the devotion we sought to celebrate is never compromised or treated lightly. We appreciate your continued

support and cooperation in preserving the sanctity of this invaluable cultural heritage," they further wrote.

More about the Kantara universe

Directed and written by Shetty, the movie introduces the world to the tradition of Bhoota Kola with mystical figures and deities Panjurli and Guliga. While Kantara was set in the modern world, the newest release takes the audience centuries back, telling the world the origin story of Kantara.