/Kantara turns 3: Bull Racing, Kalaripayattu and more, A look at Rishab Shetty's gruelling prep for thriller film

Kantara is celebrating 3 years of its theatrical release today. The film's legacy stands tall as one of Indian cinema’s greatest cultural triumphs. The film featuring Rishab Shetty in lead role has earned a National Award apart from being praised by netizens and critics. Here are the multiple art forms Rishab Shetty learned for the blockbuster film franchise.
Rishab Shetty himself performed the Bhuta Kola, an ancient ritual performance of coastal Karnataka. He trained extensively to perfect the art form, and his goosebump-worthy portrayal became one of the film’s most iconic highlights.
Rishab Shetty raced alongside the bulls for over 24 hours of filming, all while directing the film. The sheer physical intensity and authenticity of his performance elevated the scene to unforgettable heights. But, did you know that the race sequence was shot without a body double?
One of the oldest martial arts in the world, Rishab Shetty underwent a year-long rigorous training programme to master its movements, ensuring his form and agility were authentic on screen.
The look reveals a significant physical transformation. Rishab appears bulked up and chiselled, embodying the strength and intensity of his character with remarkable discipline and preparation.