/Zubeen Garg’s cousin, Assam DSP Sandipan Garg, arrested over singer’s mysterious death

In a shocking twist in the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg, who also happens to be the late singer’s cousin. Officials confirmed that Sandipan, an officer in the Assam Police Service (APS), was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the events leading up to the singer’s tragic demise in Singapore.

The arrest marks the fifth major detention in the case, which has already seen the arrests of event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta. According to SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, Sandipan’s role came under scrutiny after inconsistencies surfaced in his statement and financial links were unearthed during the probe.

Financial trail raises suspicion

Investigators reportedly discovered transactions worth nearly ₹1 crore across the accounts of Zubeen’s two personal security officers, prompting further investigation into possible financial irregularities connected to the singer’s business dealings. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department to trace the money flow and examine any link to Zubeen’s death.

Sarma also clarified that while Assam Police will not travel to Singapore, evidence collected by the Singaporean authorities will be shared under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) framework.

Conspiracy and poisoning claims emerge

The case took a darker turn when Zubeen’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who is already under arrest, claimed in his statement that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. He alleged that the duo “deliberately chose a foreign venue to hide their conspiracy” and later tried to stage Zubeen’s death as an accident. Goswami also told the police that Sharma had instructed him not to share videos from the yacht where the incident occurred.

Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death

The 52-year-old singer, best known for songs like Ya Ali and Mayabini, died on September 19 while swimming in the sea during his trip to Singapore for the 4th NorthEast India Festival. He was reportedly found floating face down after attending a yacht party. His cremation, conducted with full state honours in Kamarkuchi, Guwahati, followed a second autopsy ordered to rule out foul play.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister Palme Borthakur had earlier demanded a thorough investigation, expressing doubts over the initial reports of accidental drowning. The government responded by setting up a nine-member SIT to ensure transparency in the probe.

SIT intensifies probe

The SIT has since questioned several people, including Zubeen’s cousin Rituprayag Garg, his studio caretaker Abhimanyu Tanti, domestic help Sadhan Nath, and two female singers. With Sandipan Garg’s arrest, the focus of the investigation has now widened to explore both the financial and circumstantial aspects surrounding the singer’s untimely death.

SIT officials said Sandipan will be produced before a local court, where they plan to seek police remand for further interrogation.

As Assam mourns the loss of its beloved music icon, fans continue to demand justice for Zubeen Garg, whose death has not only shaken the state but also exposed a web of alleged deceit and conspiracy behind the scenes of one of Northeast India’s biggest cultural figures.