/Mirai on OTT: When and where to watch Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj's film

Released on Sep 12, 2025, Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, was a huge hit at the box office. After having a successful box office run, the fantasy-adventure film is set to release on OTT.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie did a reasonable business at the box office, earning over Rs 140 crores (Rs 1.4 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Mirai on OTT: When and where to watch Teja Sajja's fantasy film

Less than a month after its release, Mirai is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from Oct 10.

In the announcement post, the OTT platform wrote, “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, streaming from October 10. #MiraiOnJioHotstar.”

More about Mirai

Starring Hanu-Man fame Sajja in the lead role, the superhero drama blends Indian mythology and history. It revolves around Vedha Prajapati (Tejja), an orphan, who is not aware of his past and roots. But soon he learns that he's the prophesied protector of the nine sacred scriptures or grandhas of Emperor Ashoka, and has to fight against the Black Sword, a group led by Mahabir Lama.

Apart from Teja, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and others play a pivotal role in the movie.

Directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad from their People Media Factory, the movie's sequel, titled Mirai: Jaithraya, is also in the works. This will have Rana Daggubati as a villain. Earning mixed reviews, the movie earned rave reviews for its performances and visual grandeur.