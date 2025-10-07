Google Preferred
Mirai on OTT: When and where to watch Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj's film

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 20:26 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 20:26 IST
Poster of Mirai Photograph: (JioHotstar)

Story highlights

Starring Hanu-Man fame Teja Sajja, Mirai is a mythological film that blends history with superhero saga. The movie earned outstanding numbers at the box office. 

Released on Sep 12, 2025, Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, was a huge hit at the box office. After having a successful box office run, the fantasy-adventure film is set to release on OTT.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie did a reasonable business at the box office, earning over Rs 140 crores (Rs 1.4 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Less than a month after its release, Mirai is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from Oct 10.

In the announcement post, the OTT platform wrote, “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, streaming from October 10. #MiraiOnJioHotstar.”

More about Mirai

Starring Hanu-Man fame Sajja in the lead role, the superhero drama blends Indian mythology and history. It revolves around Vedha Prajapati (Tejja), an orphan, who is not aware of his past and roots. But soon he learns that he's the prophesied protector of the nine sacred scriptures or grandhas of Emperor Ashoka, and has to fight against the Black Sword, a group led by Mahabir Lama.

Apart from Teja, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and others play a pivotal role in the movie.

Directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad from their People Media Factory, the movie's sequel, titled Mirai: Jaithraya, is also in the works. This will have Rana Daggubati as a villain. Earning mixed reviews, the movie earned rave reviews for its performances and visual grandeur.

Much like Hanu-Man, Sajja's Mirai did an outstanding business at the box office. Released in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the movie earned Rs 141 crore globally. In India, the film's net collection is Rs 92 crore.

