/Why Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada has been ordered for immediate closure? | Explained

Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada has been ordered to cease operations immediately. The popular reality show's set is located at Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures in the Bidadi Industrial Area of Bengaluru South district. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has requested an immediate halt to filming due to violations of various environmental regulations. A notice was issued on Oct 6, 2025, to M/s Vels Studio and Entertainment Limited (Jolly Wood Studios and Adventures).

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 asked to shut down

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has ordered an immediate closure of the amusement park area where the show has been shot.

The shocking order comes a few days after the new season of the reality TV show was launched.

In the notice, it has been mentioned that Vels Studio and Entertainment Pvt Ltd falls under the green category and has been operating without obtaining valid permissions from KSPCB.

They have demanded that all operations at the site be halted immediately.

The Board stated in the official statement, "The said premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required Consent for establishment and Consent for Operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981."

The notice added, "In view of the violations observed, you are hereby directed to close down the operations with immediate effect and to furnish an explanation to this office within the stipulated period."



A protest has also been organised outside the studio with people demanding the suspension of the reality show.

The authority has found that untreated wastewater has been discharged outside the area of the amusement park, causing pollution.

“However, no sewer, no inflow of sewerage to STP was observed, all STP units installed were empty anddischarging the waste water outside the premises without any treatment,” according to a KSPCB order issued, as per Hindu.