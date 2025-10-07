/What role social media played in Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship?

In August 2024, superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna made Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship official to the world with the news of their engagement. The couple kept their relationship private from the world. However, now the couple doesn't shy away from speaking about their love, marriage, and bond.

Recently, Naga spoke about how the two met while speaking with Jagapathi Babu on Jayammu Nishchayammuraa on Zee5.

How did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love story begin?

Revealing the virtual start of their love story, Naga revealed on Jagapathi Babu's talk show that Instagram was the place where it all began.

“We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work.''

He revealed,''One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met.”

Somewhere in the interview, when asked to name one thing that he can't live without, the actor said, “Sobhita, my wife!”

This is not the first time Naga has revealed how he met Sobhita.

In the interview, he also revealed that Sobhita was upset with him over a song named "Bujji Thalli" in Thandel. The reason behind her anger was that she thought he had asked the director to use the nickname that she had given him.

''She was angry with me because of the song 'Bujji Thalli.' It's actually a nickname she gave me. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn't talk to me for a few days, but why would I do that?'' he shared.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship, marriage and more

In Dec 2024, Naga and Sobhita tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad after dating for two years. The couple, who started dating in 2022, kept their relationship a secret from their fans and followers.