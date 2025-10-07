/Deepika Padukone's elegant hijab look sets the internet ablaze | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rule the screen with their mere presence. The Bollywood star couple recently appeared in an advertisement for Abu Dhabi, where they were seen exploring the majestic city. However, what truly made fans go gaga was Deepika's look.

This marks the Bollywood star couple’s first professional collaboration since their appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Netizens go gaga over Deepika Padukone's hijab look

In the new ad, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress talks about the breathtaking views of Abu Dhabi as she and Ranveer explore the city together.

In the clip, Ranveer says, “90 AD — can you imagine this level of detailing in 90 AD? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me!" Deepika replies, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.”

As the video takes viewers on a virtual tour of the city, Deepika seamlessly blends herself into its beauty.

Later in the clip, Deepika is seen wearing a hijab as they visit the famous Sheikh Zayed

Grand Mosque, respecting the religious values of the place.

They are also seen exploring one of the largest mosques in the UAE.

The Piku actress dons a light maroon-colored abaya and covers her head with a matching stole. Complementing his wife, Ranveer wears a sleek black sherwani, and his bearded look is simply fantastic.

How are netizens reacting to Deepika's hijab look?

One user wrote,''Mashallah you look beautiful in hijab 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Another user wrote,''These 2 truly look made for each other every time they are together.''

The advertisement was made public after Deepika was spotted with actor Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. The sweet reunion of the two ex-lovers quickly took the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is working with Shah Rukh Khan in his next, King. However, she lost two major projects, Spirit and Kalki 2, apparently due to her demands for short working hours.