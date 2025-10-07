/Bennifer reunites! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pose together on the red carpet for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have separated, but they continue to be supportive of each other's professional endeavours. The former couple recently reunited on the red carpet at the premiere of the upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. On Monday night, the star-studded premiere of the musical took place in New York City. The film stars Lopez in the lead, while Affleck is the executive producer.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck reunite

Affleck and his friend Matt Damon’s production company Artist Equity has backed the film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars Lopez in the lead. At the premiere, the former couple posed together on the red carpet, ahead of the film’s screening. A few photos captured the two A-listers chatting with each other on the carpet. Affleck, 53, also spoke to the press about the film.

Lopez looked drop-dead gorgeous in a silver structured outfit from Harris Reed's spring 2026 collection.

Lopez thanks ex-husband

Ahead of the screening, Lopez introduced the film and thanked her ex-husband, saying, “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”

“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored," she continued. "I was just like could this be happening right now. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's divorce

The reunion on Monday night was the first for the actor, who divorced earlier this year. The two met in 2002 and began dating. They got engaged the following year, only to break up in 2004. Both JLo and Affleck pursued other relationships later and started families of their own. However, in 2021, they rekindled their romance and married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

In 2024, they split, citing irreconcilable differences. They settled their divorce in February 2025.

The couple have been supportive of each other’s kids and even appeared together at some private events for their children, but Monday’s appearance together on the red carpet was a first since their divorce.

Lopez had earlier opened up about Affleck’s involvement in the musical production and stated, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made," adding, “And I will always give him that credit."

While appearing on TODAY show, Lopez also said in reference to their divorce, "Things happen, you have to keep going."

While appearing on CBS News Sunday Morning, Lopez also opened up about what it was like to film the musical amid her personal heartbreak.

"It was a really tough time,” she admitted. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, 'How do I reconcile this?' "

The new Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. It reimagines the stage musical from Kander, Ebb and Terrence McNally that first starred Chita Rivera on Broadway in 1993. It also draws inspiration from the 1985 film starring William Hurt, Raúl Julia and Sônia Braga; all are adapted from Argentine writer Manuel Puig's 1976 novel.

The film was written and directed by Bill Condon (Chicago). The film also stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released in US theatres on October 10.