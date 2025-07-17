/Jennifer Lopez is ‘done’ with marriage: Singer responds to a fan’s proposal on stage; watch

Jennifer Lopez seems to be ‘done’ with the concept of marriage. The American singer-actress, who has been married four times, has been single ever since she filed for divorce from actor Ben Affleck in 2024. And Lopez is now not keen to walk the aisle again. During one of her shows as part of the Up All Night tour in Spain's Bilbao, a fan put up a placard that read, “J Lo, marry me?” for the pop icon as she was performing on stage. The moment was caught on camera by a fan as Jennifer replied to the fan and the crowd in general, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

Jennifer Lopez’s tryst with marriage

The 55-year-old has walked down the aisle four times. Her last marriage to actor Ben Affleck drew global attention. Ben and Jennifer, often called Bennifer, dated in the early 2000s and were engaged from November 2002 to January 2004 before calling it off. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their relationship in 2021 much to the delight of their fans. The couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. A more formal celebration followed at Ben’s Georgia estate a few months later.



Troubles begun soon after, as fans scrutinized the couple’s body language during their various public outings which many speculating that Ben was really not into the relationship. Eventually, Jennifer filed for divorce two years later, and it was finalized in January, earlier this year.

Before reuniting with Bn, JLO was engaged to former Baseball star Alex Rodrguez. The couple started dating in 2017 and were engaged in 2019. They called it quits in 2021 just before Lopez got close to Affleck.

Her longest marriage was to singer Marc Anthony, whom she wed in 2004. Their marriage lasted a decade, and they share 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The couple officially divorced in 2014 but have maintained a cordial relationship. They co-parent their twins together.



Jennifer’s earlier marriages include her 2001 wedding to dancer and choreographer Cris Judd, which ended in 2003, and her first marriage to actor Ojani Noa, which lasted from 1997 to 1998. She was also in a long-standing relationship with controversial rapper, music mogul Sean Diddy Combs in the 1990s.



Ever since divorcing Affleck, JLo has maintained a low profile, only making her work speak. Her candid admission about marriage comes after years of being under public scrutiny around all her relationships.