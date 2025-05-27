Jennifer Lopez's performance at American Music Awards make fans uncomfortable: Terrible choreography...'

American Music Awards 2025 has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. Singer Jennifer Lopez, who hosted and performed for the event was branded desperate as her opening act for the event sparked criticism.

Jennifer Lopez's opening performance for award show upset fans

The Ain't Your Mama singer caused a stir after her six-minute act featuring her hit tracks shocked audiences as she passionately kissed two of her dancers. A few of the tracks performed were Bad Bunny’s NUEVAYoL and Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Doechii’s Denial Is a River, A Bar Song by Shaboozey and Bruno Mars and Rosé’s APT. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, the gesture of hers met with immediate backlash.



One user wrote, "These celebrities don't even perform anymore. I swear it's all just a circus show nowadays". Another user wrote, "Jennifer Lopez's opening act was horrible. Terrible choreography, bad singing". Desperately trying to be relevant. Jennifer Lopez is no role model anymore", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Lopez was announced as the host of 2025 AMAs in April, marking her second time helming the award show after making debut in the role, which was in 2015. She last performed at AMAs was during the awards shows' 50th anniversary special. The 51st Annual American Music Awards were held on May 26, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Nominations were announced in April 2025.

Jennifer Lopez's rise to global stardom

Jennifer Lopez is regarded as one of the most influential and popular musicians of all time. Also known as JLo, began her career as dance and then made her television debut as Fly Girl in Living Colour in 1991.

Apart from singing career, she also established herself as successful actress. Lopez has given several hits including On The Floor, Let's Get Loud, Let's Get Loud, Dance Again, I'm Into You, Waiting for Tonight and All I Have among others.